What I REID Into It: September 16, 2017 September 16, 2017 By Fred Liggett



The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending AFC West Division Champions, return home on Sunday to host the high-flying Eagles from Philadelphia. Week one of the 2017 season saw both teams win impressively on the road. The Chiefs took down the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots 42-27, while the Eagles beat division rival Washington 30-17. Fans can expect a lot of C words to be used by media covering this game. Both head coaches are competitive and have a long time connection to one another. Chiefs coach Andy Reid spent 14 seasons as coach of the Eagles and made many connections while there. One of them was Doug Pederson who played for him in 1999, then coached alongside him both in Philly and in Kansas City. Coach Pederson is returning to Kansas City as a second year head coach of the Eagles. To no one's surprise, he has the team going in a upward direction by using many of the principles he learned under Coach Reid. Besides seeing old photos of Reid and Pederson working together, Fans will likely see pictures of new KC Chiefs General Manager Brett Veatch, who got his NFL career started under Coach Reid in Philadelphia. It's not just the coaches who have connections that will be working at Arrowhead on Sunday. Chiefs Pro Bowl Tight End Travis Kelce will be on one sideline while his brother OL Jason Kelce stands on the visitor's sideline. Another KC Connection on the visiting sideline will be RB Darren Sproles, who was a standout at Olathe North HS prior to excelling at K-State. Typically, when an AFC team meets an NFC team there is not this much familiarity. No matter how many connections there are, fans can expect a well-played game. The Chiefs are working towards another AFC West title this year while the Eagles are out to overtake the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East title. Coach Pederson has the Eagles playing well on both sides of the ball and 2nd year QB Carson Wentz continues to improve his game each week. Despite the season-ending injury to Pro Bowl Safety Eric Berry last week, the Chiefs have enough play makers on that side of the ball to contain whatever plans the Eagles have to soar on Sunday. The home team will have to give a better effort than a C to win this week and Coach Reid will ensure the Chiefs will do just that. A second straight win to open the season is coming soon to the Chiefs. That's What I REID Into It for this week.






