What I REID Into It: September 2, 2017

By Fred Liggett









Headlines, headlines, everywhere you look are headlines. The defending AFC West Division Champions, KC Chiefs, are expected to make a few headlines themselves during the 2017 season.

Making headlines will be easy to do for the current edition of the Chiefs, what with 6 nationally televised games on their schedule. The Chiefs open up at the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on a Thursday night. Later in October, the Chiefs host TWO Monday night games. In the middle of the pair of Monday night games is a Thursday night road trip to Oakland and a Sunday night at Houston.

Before the first kickoff, or even the first hit made in training camp, the Chiefs were making headlines. The Chiefs surprised many NFL followers in cutting #1 receiver Jeremy Maclin to save on the salary cap. Still with the team is veteran LB Tamba Hali, but he will be remembered for his off-season comments about the team. Hali took issue with veterans missing voluntary workouts the team holds for players. He posted on social media comments about his dissatisfaction over playing time during the Chiefs 2016 Season. The normally reserved Hali was the last veteran many Chiefs fans would have picked to make critical comments about the team. Many NFL teams change staff members during the off-season, usually in January or February. The Chiefs again shocked many NFL followers by not renewing GM John Dorsey's Contract just before the team concluded off-season training activities. The Chiefs by late July promoted Brett Veach to the position. This is Veach's first time serving as a GM. Once the team began training camp, the Chiefs made headlines again by making controversial QB Michael Vick an intern. Many dog lovers and pet organizations took the team to task over this decision. Online petitions called for Vick's job plus protests on the Country Club Plaza by those who felt Vick didn't deserve the opportunity during Chiefs training camp.

Once the season starts, the Chiefs aforementioned schedule will allow the team to make many headlines while on the field. After Halloween, the Chiefs play both New York teams, the biggest TV market in the country. The Chiefs game at Dallas on Nov. 5th is already the CBS featured game that afternoon starting at 3:25pm. A home game in prime time in mid December against the LA Chargers will probably mean many Chiefs fans will pause their Christmas shopping to watch the only NFL game being played at the time. Before the season is complete, the Chiefs play on New Year's Eve at Denver in another featured game on CBS at 3:25pm.

No need to have a remote handy when the Chiefs games are on in 2017, as there’s a good chance it will be the only game on at the moment. The Chiefs have won 11 consecutive AFC West division games going a perfect 6-0 last year. Expect that fact to be mentioned a lot till the streak is broken. Win or lose, Chiefs fans can count on plenty of national media attention, bright lights, multiple TV camera crews and more covering their favorite team this season.

With all the headlines being written about the Chiefs my hope is the team gives their fans a good reason to continue reading the article below them. That's What I REID Into It for this season.

