Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » What I REID Into It: September 23, 2017

September 23, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net




The Kansas City Chiefs are a red-hot team right now at 2-0 to start the 2017 season. The schedule maker has assisted the Chiefs, in that every team they have faced, so far, is a familiar one. The Chiefs were familiar with traditional AFC power New England Patriots, then were very familiar with the Philadelphia Eagles due to ex co-workers being there and much more. This week it's a familiar division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the foe may be familiar, the name of the team and the game location is not. This week's AFC West division rivalry will be renewed in Los Angeles, not San Diego. To be exact, the two teams will be meeting in Carson California and playing at a place called the Stub Hub Center. 

No matter where they play Sunday's game, the Chiefs are eager to play in their first AFC West game of the year. The Chiefs have won 11 straight division games, and 6 in a row over the Chargers. The team is playing well at this point and, as evidence, the AFC defensive player of the week was DE Chris Jones. The Chiefs goal of repeating as Division champions will not be an easy one, as 3 of the 4 teams in the division are all 2-0. The Chiefs must keep pace with the others by keeping San Diego win-less.

While the Chiefs have enjoyed the start to their 2017 season, the Chargers have not enjoyed what's happening on or off the field. The Chargers have lost both their games by slim margins where a field goal kept them from the win column. The players have not been embraced by their new home either. Fans in LA have hardly noticed the Chargers’ relocation this season. The team plays in a soccer specific stadium holding 27,000 fans. The first home game for the Chargers a crowd of just 25,380 was present. Needless to say, the Chiefs will be playing in front of the smallest crowd they have seen in a good number of years. 

Believe it or not, these two franchises have played before in the Los Angeles area, way back in 1960, the inaugural year of the old AFL. The Los Angeles Chargers played the Dallas Texans that day and won the game 21-20. The next year the Chargers would relocate to San Diego, and the Texans 3 years later moved to Kansas City. In that game, the Texans led at one point 20-7 before a Chargers late rally proved to be the difference in the outcome. In this Sunday's game the Chiefs will take the lead, but withstand any Chargers comeback. The result of this one is another AFC West win for the Kansas City Chiefs. That's What I REID Into It for this week.

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
