The Kansas City Chiefs continue their tour through the NFC East division on Monday night when they host the Washington Redskins.





The Chiefs were in a 3-way tie for first place in the AFC West last week. Thanks to being the only division team to win on Sunday, the Chiefs are now on top at 3-0. The Redskins are in a 3-way tie for first place in the NFC East this week. The 'skins are 2-1 heading to Kansas City with full steam confidence. Last week, under the bright lights of Sunday night football, the Redskins beat up on Oakland in a convincing win at home.





Speaking of bright lights and lots of attention, the Chiefs are getting used to it and better be ready for a lot more. The Chiefs have 4 of their 5 games this month being played in prime time. After this one, it's on to Houston for a Sunday night game followed by a road game at Oakland on a Thursday night. Then the prime time viewing of the Chiefs ends on Oct. 30 when the Chiefs host AFC West rival Denver on a Monday night.





Anyone watching the Chiefs this season has seen some impressive speed by the team's offensive stars in WR Tyreek Hill and rookie RB Kareem Hunt. QB Alex Smith has started off the season well with over a 100 quarterback rating. The Chiefs defense has shown the ability to change a game thanks to a D-Line who sacked Eagles QB Carson Wentz 6 times. A ball-hawking secondary intercepted Chargers QB Phillip Rivers 3 times a week ago.





The visiting Redskins will counter with Chris Thompson, a speedster who ran past Oakland last Sunday. Starting QB Kirk Cousins has always shown promise but now is being consistent as evidenced by last week's strong showing against the Raiders. Redskins CB Josh Norman will try to keep the Chiefs offense honest.





The nation will be watching this Monday night match up, and the home crowd will be fired up for it. An entertaining contest by the Chiefs & Redskins will keep everyone in their seats. Thanks to a strong 4th quarter, in the end it will be the Chiefs who win again. The Kansas City Chiefs remain the only undefeated AFC team at 4-0.





That's What I REID Into It for this week.





