What I REID Into It: September 7, 2017 September 7, 2017

By Fred Liggett FredL@lstribune.net

The NFL loves a good show, and for the past 7 years, have been hosting a great show with their annual kick-off game which is played the Thursday night before the rest of the league plays on Sunday. Normally, this night is reserved for the defending Super Bowl Champions and another team that is expected to challenge the champions in the new season. NFL Fans can expect another good show in 2017 as the defending Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots get their rings and watch a championship banner be unfurled at their stadium. Across the field will be the Kansas City Chiefs, a team thought worthy of dethroning the Patriots this season.

The Chiefs have enjoyed 4 straight winning seasons under Head Coach Andy Reid, the last one finishing at 12-4. Coach Reid's teams also have a great record when the coach has extra time to devise a game plan, such as a bye week. In the first four years under Coach Reid the team is 3-1 in their season openers. The Chiefs will head to New England trying to improve that mark and get the jump on their AFC West rivals in a bid to repeat as Division champions.

Nationally, the Chiefs are highly thought of coming into the 2017 season, which is seen in their schedule. It has a franchise record of 6 prime time appearances. Tyreek "the Thrill" Hill has impeccable stats when playing under the bright lights of a big game. The steady leadership of QB Alex Smith, the ultra talented Tight End Travis Kelce, and a defense led by a 100% Justin Houston has many NFL followers predicting fine things for the team in 2017.

The Patriots have lost multi talented WR Justin Edelman for the season due to a knee injury. Despite that pre-season misfortune, the Patriots are predicted to enjoy another fine season being led by Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. Pats are still coached by Bill Belicheck and the brain trust that surrounds him. Another top Tight End in the NFL is Stephen Gronkowski who will challenge Kelce for top honors for their position in the AFC. The Patriots are out to prove they are not going anywhere. The Chiefs are out to show they are worthy of all of this national attention. In the end of what will be a great kick-off show for the NFL, the Patriots will confirm for everyone that having home-field advantage in the playoffs also holds true in the regular season with a close win over the Chiefs. That's What I REID Into It for this week.

