Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Sports » What I REID Into It: September 7, 2017

What I REID Into It: September 7, 2017

What I REID Into It: September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017

By Fred Liggett
FredL@lstribune.net

The NFL loves a good show, and for the past 7 years, have been hosting a great show with their annual kick-off game which is played the Thursday night before the rest of the league plays on Sunday. Normally, this night is reserved for the defending Super Bowl Champions and another team that is expected to challenge the champions in the new season. NFL Fans can expect another good show in 2017 as the defending Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots get their rings and watch a championship banner be unfurled at their stadium. Across the field will be the Kansas City Chiefs, a team thought worthy of dethroning the Patriots this season.

The Chiefs have enjoyed 4 straight winning seasons under Head Coach Andy Reid, the last one finishing at 12-4. Coach Reid's teams also have a great record when the coach has extra time to devise a game plan, such as a bye week. In the first four years under Coach Reid the team is 3-1 in their season openers. The Chiefs will head to New England trying to improve that mark and get the jump on their AFC West rivals in a bid to repeat as Division champions. 

Nationally, the Chiefs are highly thought of coming into the 2017 season, which is seen in their schedule. It has a franchise record of 6 prime time appearances. Tyreek "the Thrill" Hill has impeccable stats when playing under the bright lights of a big game. The steady leadership of QB Alex Smith, the ultra talented Tight End Travis Kelce, and a defense led by a 100% Justin Houston has many NFL followers predicting fine things for the team in 2017.

The Patriots have lost multi talented WR Justin Edelman for the season due to a knee injury. Despite that pre-season misfortune, the Patriots are predicted to enjoy another fine season being led by Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. Pats are still coached by Bill Belicheck and the brain trust that surrounds him. Another top Tight End in the NFL is Stephen Gronkowski who will challenge Kelce for top honors for their position in the AFC. The Patriots are out to prove they are not going anywhere. The Chiefs are out to show they are worthy of all of this national attention. In the end of what will be a great kick-off show for the NFL, the Patriots will confirm for everyone that having home-field advantage in the playoffs also holds true in the regular season with a close win over the Chiefs. That's What I REID Into It for this week. 

Sponsored by 
ARC Physical Therapy 
1174 NE Douglas, Lee's Summit, MO 
(816) 875-3884



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Sports Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,390
Lake Winnebago Expansion Underway
Page Views: 1,889
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 1,207
The Grove at Lee's Summit Commences Construction
Page Views: 1,195
Kitchen Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home Located at, 632 SE Jonathon Avenue
Page Views: 982
A Delicious, Charitable Shindig
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council Contract On Hold
Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council Contract On Hold
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio