Join VFW Post 5789 on Aug 12, 2017 from 7-10am for their Second Saturday Breakfast.





They will be serving pancakes, sausage links, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, and orange juice.





The cost is seven dollars for adults and five dollars for kids under ten.





The proceeds will go into the VFW’s general fund.





The event is located at 329 SE Douglas St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.



