Allan Holmes Rohman, 82, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron, Missouri.





Allan was born June 20, 1934 in Concordia, Missouri, a son of Henry F. Rohman and Mildred M. (Frieben) Rohman. He graduated from Concordia High School in 1952, Wentworth Military Academy in 1954, and the University of Missouri (Columbia) in 1956 receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree. Allan served in the Army ROTC during college and continued in the Army after college, where he was eventually discharged as a Captain.





After his stint in the service, Allan went to work for International Paper Company where he met his wife Janis I. Miller. They were united in marriage on December 20, 1959 and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Allan later worked in the banking industry for both City National Bank & Trust and Blue Ridge Bank & Trust Co. and owned and operated many small businesses: The Roman Holiday (Concordia, Missouri), Sears Roebuck Stores (Concordia and Harrisonville, Missouri), Allan’s Appliance Center (Harrisonville and Lee’s Summit, Missouri), and Sharky’s Billiards & Darts (Harrisonville, Missouri).





Allan was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ, Concordia, Missouri, a member of the Masonic Fraternity with membership in Barbee Lodge #217, Sweet Springs, Missouri where he was a 59 year member, and since its closing in January 2017, his membership was transferred to the Trilumnia Lodge #205, Marshall, Missouri. He was also a member of Ararat Shrine Temple, Kansas City, Missouri.





Over his business career, Allan was active in the Concordia and Harrisonville Lion’s Club organizations, the Concordia Civic Club, Concordia Industrial Development, and Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce. He served two terms on the Concordia High School Board of Education. Allan enjoyed coin collecting, golf, and watching sports (especially the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Missouri Tigers) and was a long-time Red Coater and season ticket holder for the Kansas City Chiefs.





Surviving are his wife, Janis I. Rohman of the home; one daughter, Shari L. (Rohman) Viar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and one son, Gary A. Rohman of Merriam, Kansas; two grandchildren Courtney R. Viar and Rohman N. Viar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Dean Miller of DeWitt, Missouri as well as cousins; nieces; and nephews.





Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Henry F. and Mildred M. Rohman and two brothers Fredrick W. Rohman and Eugene R. Rohman.





