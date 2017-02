Bob W Stiers, 61, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on January 30, 2017. Funeral service will be Saturday February 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bikers for Babies.





Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700.