Carol Anne Butler Smith, age 75, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, died Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.





She was born March 27, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Harold W. and Laura J. (Wernwag) Butler. Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, David Butler; her grandparents; and numerous uncles.

Carol worked at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Lee’s Summit for many years and retired from Unity Village in Lee’s Summit.

Carol is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sandra Butler, of Texas; her sister and brother-in-law, Carla and John Behee, of Missouri; her nieces and nephews, Brad Butler, Shelly Debenham, Sharlet Gulley, and her devoted nephew, Jonathan Behee; and a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Comfort Inn Breakfast Room, 210 Jefferson Street, Grain Valley, Missouri. Light lunch will be served.

Carol’s private interment next to her parents will be at Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington, Missouri