Carolyn Louise Daniels

Carolyn Louise Daniels

Carolyn Louise Daniels

October 2, 2017

Carolyn Louise Daniels was born July 4, 1951, to Alice and Sterling Pritchett in Kansas City, Missouri. 

She grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1969, and from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1973, with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. 

She later obtained a Master’s degree in liberal arts from Baker University in the 1990s. She was employed at Baptist Medical Center, and later with the State of Missouri, as a social worker. 

Surviving family members include her daughter Kira Daniels and grandson Maddyx of Lee’s Summit, her son Colin Daniels of Olympia, Washington, her mother Alice Pritchett of Lee’s Summit, and her sister, Dorothy Kilmer, brother-in-law Ken, and niece Rachel.  

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Sterling Pritchett.  

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 3, 2017, at the Lee’s Summit Seventh-day Adventist Church.



