Charles Dunnington age 80, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed at his home on December 27, 2017.





He was preceded by his father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, and grandson.





He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vera Dunnington, son, two daughters, brother, and sister. Numerous grand and great grand kids, nieces, nephews, and extended family.





Services were held at MO Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, January 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.





Following on Saturday, January 13th will be a Celebration of Life at the home Charles and Vera shared for 50 years.