Home » Obituaries » Christopher (Chris) S. Smith

Christopher (Chris) S. Smith

May 3, 2017

Christopher (Chris) S. Smith, 59, a lifelong resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri departed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.  He was born to Thurman and Charlotte (Shoemaker) Smith. 

Chris was a graduate of Lee's Summit High School and went to work locally for Tiger Auto, O'Reilly and NAPA and earlier was a trim carpenter.  He was a sports fan of NASCAR and Sprint Car racing. Chris enjoyed a good day of fishing.  

Chris is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Jay) Ring and Claudia (Bill) Montgomery; many nieces, nephews and cousins.  

In lieu of sympathy gifts please make donations to Alzheimer's Association.

Cremation. Private family services are scheduled at a later date.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, Missouri.



