Christopher (Chris) S. Smith, 59, a lifelong resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri departed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was born to Thurman and Charlotte (Shoemaker) Smith.





Chris was a graduate of Lee's Summit High School and went to work locally for Tiger Auto, O'Reilly and NAPA and earlier was a trim carpenter. He was a sports fan of NASCAR and Sprint Car racing. Chris enjoyed a good day of fishing.





Chris is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Jay) Ring and Claudia (Bill) Montgomery; many nieces, nephews and cousins.





In lieu of sympathy gifts please make donations to Alzheimer's Association.





Cremation. Private family services are scheduled at a later date.





Final arrangements entrusted to Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, Missouri.