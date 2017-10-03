Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Clarene “Janie” Rhoads

Clarene “Janie” Rhoads

Clarene “Janie” Rhoads

October 3, 2017

Clarene “Janie” Rhoads, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017.  

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Hwy 6, a half mile East of Green City, MO.  

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Ascend Hospice, 783 Northeast Anderson Lane, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64064. 

Janie was born February 25, 1926 in Sidney, Missouri, one of twelve children to Zachariah Denton and Delma (Frost) Drummond.  She grew up in Sidney and spent most of her adult life in the North Kansas City area.  

On June 25, 1946, Janie married Marion J. “Dusty” Rhoads.  She was one of the unsung heroes of her generation, caring for her family and taking care of everything at home while Dusty was serving his country in WWII and Korea.  Family was important to Janie and she always made sure they came first.  
In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, painting, quilting and many more crafts. She always had a special love for all children as they did for her.  She received great joy while at Wilshire at Lakewood when the preschool age children would sing and she could often be found joining in on the songs and interacting with them. 

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Zachariah and Delma; her husband, Dusty; siblings, Christine H. Elyard, Zevan Kenneth Drummond, Gwendal Ellwood “Sam” Drummond, Edwin Laverne Drummond, Burdess Darrell (Bood) Drummond, Vernon Drummond and Larry Denton Drummond.  

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Randy Rhoads and wife, Mary Ann and Richard Rhoads and wife, Elizabeth; five grandchildren, Kristin (Sean) Lynch, Kathryn (Matt) Propst, John Rhoads, Beth (Sean) Turk and Katie Harris; six great-grandchildren, Skyler Rhoads, Isabelle, Maren and Dermot Lynch and Owen and Ben Turk; three sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Mendenhall, Shelva Jean “Jeannie” Brown and Lucinda Lorene “Renie” Roseberry; one brother, Richard Lee “Dick” Drummond along with numerous nieces and nephews. 

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascend Hospice for their compassionate care and support given, not only to Janie, but also to the family.  

Fond memories and condolences may be expressed online at www.churcharcherpasley.com. 


