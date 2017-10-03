Lee's Summit Tribune

Home » Obituaries » Danny Clifford Silvey

Danny Clifford Silvey

October 3, 2017

Danny Clifford Silvey
Feb. 22,1956 to Sept. 29 2017

Dan Silvey, 61 formerly of Lake Lotawana and 1974 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School passed away suddenly at his home in Lexington South Carolina Friday. Dan leaves his wife Puril of the home who was his closest friend. 

He spent 15 years in the Navy and continued to work there as a civilian until he retired. 

Dan loved to restore Porcshe cars and later on collected clocks and repaired small wrist watches.

He leaves behind his mother Imogene and brother Tim both of Humansville, Missouri. Sister Pat Fjoser of Lake Lotawana, Teresa Devasher of Warrensburg Julie Nelson of Mayview Mo. Brothers Phillip and John Silvey. Beloved nephews Steve and Jeff Nelson as well as many nephews nieces and extended family. 

Dan was preceded in death by his father Virgil Eugene. 

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, at Barr-Price in Lexington, South Carolina.




