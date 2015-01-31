David Kaney Graham, born to proud parents Sally and John C. Graham, Sr. May 29, 1969 passed away from natural causes on February 21, 2018.





David was born in Kansas City, MO., baptized at First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, MO., and resided in the metropolitan area most of his life. He was the 8th son of 9 boys and will always be remembered as a special friend and brother to all.





David was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and mushroom gathering. He combined his love of the outdoors with his joy of cooking which satisfied many family and friends at parties and tailgates. David was a huge Royals, Chiefs, and Penn State Football fan. He especially enjoyed watching PSU games with his dad every fall. David had a passion for supporting his nieces and nephews at sporting events, activities, and watching them succeed in life as well.





A graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, David was a multi letter winner in wrestling. He attended the University of Missouri and enjoyed a successful 24-year career at The Sprint Corporation.





David is preceded in death by his father John C. Graham, Sr., survived by mother Sally Graham of Lee’s Summit, MO., and brothers Scott ( Edie ) John Jr., Andy ( Nancy ) Bruce ( Joy ) Brian ( Brenda ) Doug, Don ( Jennifer )and Mike ( Fiancé’ Tracy ) David also leaves many wonderful nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.





Cremation followed by private services held at First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, MO.





David’s passing leaves a huge void in the Graham Clan. A Kansas City Saint Andrews Society piper will remember David in procession.





“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And may God hold you in the palm of his hand until we meet again’.



















