Delbert Daulton Bolejack, 61, Lowry City, MO, passed away on August 28, 2017.





He owned and operated his own pest control business in Raytown, MO. for many years and was known to everyone as a “Jack of all trades.” He loved everyone, and never met a “stranger.” He wanted everyone to be his neighbor in heaven. His compassion and caring for others knew no bounds. Delbert was a devout Seventh Day Adventist and never missed an opportunity spread God’s word.





Delbert is survived by his wife, Laurie Ann Bolejack, and by his former wife Cynthia Bolejack and their daughters; Angela (David) Wilkins, and Jennifer (Miles) Spandle; his parents, Marvin and Roberta Bolejack, and 4 grandchildren.





Also surviving are his brother, David (Becky) Bolejack; sisters, Debi (Mike) Lutman, and Danette (Mark) Ogle.





Delbert was preceded in death by his brother Darrell Bolejack.





A Memorial Service will be held on September 9, 2017 with visitation from 2-4 p.m. with service following at 4 p.m. at the Golden Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2000 N. Community Dr., Clinton, MO 64735.



