Donna Lee Brown





Donna Lee Brown, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on December 26, 2016, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO.





Visitation will be held Monday, January 2 at 1:30pm followed by a memorial service commencing at 2:30pm at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit.





Born on March 13, 1935, Donna married J.B. Brown, Jr. in 1951 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Donna was a dedicated wife, mother and sister. She spent her entire adult life taking care of her family. Nothing was more important to her than her family’s health and happiness.





A life-long resident of the Kansas City, MO metropolitan area, Donna spent the last 40 years in the Raintree Lake/Lee’s Summit area. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Brown, Jr. and her youngest son Stephen J. Brown.





Surviving family members include daughter Lisa Brown, Lee’s Summit, MO, son Ritchy Brown and wife Debbie Brown, Gainesville, GA, daughter-in-law Kim Brown, Lee’s Summit, MO, twin sister Diane Hudgens, Raytown, MO, grandsons Chris Brown and Seth Brown and great-grand daughter Mackenzie.