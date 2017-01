Jack Purnell passed away on January 6, 2017. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Thursday at the Langsford Funeral Home.





Visitation will be from 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial in the Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, MO.





Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory by making a contribution to Martin Luther Lutheran Church.





Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700