Elvin “Dean" Garland

February 9, 2018

Elvin “Dean" Garland of Greenwood, MO was born August 10, 1934 in rural Warsaw, Benton County, MO to Earl and Myrtle (Crews) Garland. 

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; Jesse Garland, Ardelia and Anton l and William and Allie Ida Crews. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Clayton Lee (an infant) and Pvt. Herschel Keith Garland(KIA WWII in Germany; three sisters and their husbands, Ilah (Tommy) Marshall, Ilene (Bill) Henderson, Thelma (Murrel) Bailey; and great niece, Stacey Bailey. 

Dean went to be with Jesus on February 8, 2018. He was surrounded by his family as a beautiful sunrise rose over his farm. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Janice, of the home; two cherished daughters and son-in laws, Debi (Tim) Mercer and Sandee (Larry) Golden; three grandsons he treasured, Douglas Dean (Leah) Standlea, Daniel Paul (Brandi) Standlea, and Jeffrey Steven Little; in addition to three great grandsons he thoroughly enjoyed, Jared, Jackson, and Quenton Standlea. 

He will be deeply missed by Janice's daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Hackett and Diana Penn and their families. 

He also leaves behind his first wife, Shirley, who remained a life-long friend. He is survived by one loving sister, Verna May Walters and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. 
Dean was raised on a farm in Benton County with his parents and six siblings. 

Dean retired as a foreman from the Gas Service Co. in Lee's Summit after 35 years and excitedly retired at age 57. 

Throughout his life, he continued to love farming by raising cattle on his property in Greenwood. Dean also had a peach and apple orchard for many years that brought him enjoyment. He had a huge garden each year that he proudly and generously shared with his family and neighbors. Dean took care of not only his family but friends and neighbors around him. 

Dean was a faithful and unwavering Christian. His membership was in the Greenwood Christian Church for over 60 years. He was a strong leader and always provided a superior example of how to live a Christian life for his wife, daughters, grandsons, and extended family. Dean cherished his family and was very proud of them all. Dean or Papa as he was affectionately called by all who loved him, will be missed but we know one day, we will see him again in Heaven. 

Services will be February 13, 2018 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. 

Burial in Lee's Summit Cemetery following the service. Services will be lead by Kip Nelson of Legacy Christian Church. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke's Hospice Home Care and Hospice, c/o St. Luke's Hospital Foundation, 4225 Baltimore Ave., KCMO 64111. 



