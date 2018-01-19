Emily Deanne (Brunner) Taylor

January 17, 1980 - January 19, 2018





Emily Deanne (Brunner) Taylor, 38, Harrisonville, MO, died Friday, January 19, 2018 at her home.





Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at The Worship Center in Harrisonville with visitation from 10:00-11:00. Burial in Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, MO.





Memorial contributions may be made to Fire Fighter Behavioral Health Alliance, 3655 W. Anthem Way, Suite A 109-374, Anthem, AZ 85086.





Emily was born January 17, 1980 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Bob G. and Alice J. (Beason) Brunner. She was a 1998 graduate of Harrisonville High School. Emily married Jamie Taylor on March 13, 1998 at the Sycamore Grove Mennonite Church in Garden City, MO. She was a lifetime resident of Harrisonville.





Emily had worked as an optometrist assistant for Wal-Mart in Harrisonville for 14 years. She had also worked as the manager at Pizza Hut for eight years. She was a member of The Worship Center in Harrisonville. Emily was a former member and past Worthy Advisor of the Harrisonville Assembly #36, Order of Rainbow for Girls and a member of FFA. Emily was a volunteer of the Harrisonville Fire Department Juniors and the Dolan/West Dolan Fire Department Auxiliary.





Emily is survived by her husband, Jamie, daughter, Alexis Taylor, and son, Kristopher Taylor, all of the home; her parents, Bob and Alice Brunner, Harrisonville; one brother, Scott Brunner and his wife, Tonya, Harrisonville; her maternal grandmother, Bettie Pollard, Harrisonville; niece, Hailey Brunner, Harrisonville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.







