Epifania T. Amado, 94, passed Feb. 22, 2018.





Visitation will be Mon. from 10-11a.m., service at 11a.m., Langsford Funeral Home. Burial at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.





Epifania was born on April 7, 1923 in Dagupan, Philippines and was married to Jose Amado. She gave birth to Zenaida in 1943 and Elesio in 1948. She adopted Henry in 1969. After her husband’s death in 1975, she moved to Lee’s Summit MO with her daughter. She loved to travel, go fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.





Survivors include her two sons, Elesio and Henry Amado; daughter, Zenaida Duncan-Cooper; two

daughter in-laws, Ceferina and Ching Amado; nine grandchildren, Larry, Loyde, Terry, Marissa, Leo,

Edna, Evelyn, Philline, Zarena, and Nicole; and thirteen great-grandchildren.





Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.