Eric Lee Saylors Sr. of Lee’s Summit, MO, 44, lost his battle with stomach cancer on Friday, September 29, 2017 at KU Medical Center.





He was born on February 8, 1973 in Kansas City, MO to Deborah (Debbie) Saylors of Lee’s Summit, MO and Billy Foster of Spring Valley, MN.





He was an avid lover of lowrider cars and a member of the Royals Car Club of Las Vegas, NV. He traveled to many cities going to various car shows for entertainment and to show his own vehicles.





These trips gained Eric more friends than anyone could imagine from different car clubs. Eric loved any chance he could to get out on the open road to ride his motorcycle. Many days were spent with his kids taking them rolling skating, watching Ava dance, listening to Eric Jr play piano, or just taking the family on spontaneous road trips. Eric was the life of the party and everyone, friend or not, always wanted to be around him.





He is survived by his wife Brandi Saylors, son Eric Saylors Jr. (13), daughter Ava Saylors (10) and his beloved dog, Harley.





Also survived by mom Debbie Saylors, dad Billy Foster (Kathy), sisters Tiffinie, Jackie(Jim), Marsha (Rich) and Misty(Jeremy), mother-in-law Cindy K. Gettel, father-in-law Howard Gettel (Cindy), sister in laws Stacey (Kyle), Jackie and Jenny. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.





He was preceded in death by his cousin Bobby Ramirez, his aunt Trish Simmons and several grandparents and great grandparents.





A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 7 HWY, Blue Springs, MO 64014 at 10:30 am.





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benefit account set up to assist with medical, memorial and future expenses for his family, Brandi, Eric Jr and Ava. Make payable to Brandi Saylors at Pinnacle Bank, Attn: Eric Geschwind, PO Box 6650, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064. Donations may also be made to www.nostomachforcancer.org.