Eric Thomas Dunlap September 7, 2017

Eric Thomas Dunlap of Phoenix, AZ died September 2, 2017 at the age of 35. Eric was born in Alliance, Nebraska in 1981 and raised in Lee's Summit, MO.

In high school, Eric was very active in the theater and developed his passion for entertaining over the years to come. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Geography. While at KU, Eric was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and it was here that he also met his future wife, Kelli Edman. Eric and Kelli moved to Phoenix shortly after Eric's graduation in 2005 to work in banking. In 2007, Eric and Kelli were married in Lawrence, KS and began their married life together in Phoenix. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Zoey, to the world who would forever be daddy's little girl. Eric loved his friends dearly and was loved by his friends in return. Eric found his calling professionally after leaving finance and joining the world of solar. He dedicated his last 5 years to Harmon Solar and served as a Vice President of Solar Operations where he was described by his work friends as the most charismatic friend that they ever had. In 2016, Eric and Kelli welcomed their son, Wyatt, to the world. Wyatt and Eric had a very special bond. Whether it was splashing in the water, digging in the dirt, or napping together, Eric always made sure Wyatt was laughing and loved. Eric's love for others and desire to make the world laugh were his life's work. He was most at home at trivia or with a small group of friends and family entertaining and enjoying laughs. Simply, Eric was admired and loved for being genuine and unique, an original, he was larger than life. Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Jackaline Dunlap. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Dunlap; his two children: Zoey Dunlap and Wyatt Dunlap; parents, Jane Dunlap and Jeff Leonard of Phoenix, AZ and Tom Dunlap of Portsmouth, RI; brother, Jacob and Jenni Dunlap of Brooklyn, NY; his sister Kaili Dunlap; grandparents James and Mary Lou Green; stepmother Laurie Dunlap; Von and Beverly Edman and the entire Edman family; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and colleagues who all loved him and respected him as much as any family could. There will be a celebration of Eric's life on Saturday, September 9th at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the future education of Eric’s children, Zoey and Wyatt. Contributions can be made at www.youcaring.com/EricDunlap





