Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Gary L. Walden

Gary L. Walden

Gary L. Walden

July 30, 2017

Gary L. Walden, age 74, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
 
He was born December 26, 1942 in Washburn, Missouri the son of Clovis Abe and Mary Bernice (Elgin) Walden.  Preceding him in death were his parents and two sons, Mike and Teddy.
 
Gary grew up and received his education at Washburn, graduating from Southwest High School. 

In June, 1961 he entered the United States Air Force, serving until 1966. 

He then worked for the Missouri Conservation Commission in the fish hatchery at Table Rock Dam in Branson. 

In 1973 he began working for the United States Postal Service at Lee’s Summit, Missouri, remaining there until his retirement in 1998.
 
Surviving are one son, Gary Walden, Jr. of Lebanon, Missouri; seven daughters, Lynn Kinnett and her husband Dwight of Lebanon, Missouri, Mary Frances Osborn and her husband Robert of Pacolet, South Carolina, Vicki Lynn Moorhead of Centerview, Missouri, Carla Jean Blackshear of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Gloria Aldridge of Michigan, Linda Barrentine and her husband Robert of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Sabrina Brown of Warsaw, Missouri; one brother, Larry Walden of Eldorado, Kansas; one sister, Linda Garrett and her husband Roy of Blairsville, Georgia and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
 
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Washburn Prairie Cemetery under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri.  Brother Dayton Brattin will conduct the services.
 
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences
FOHN FUNERAL HOME
1303 N. Main
Cassville, Missouri 65625
417-847-2141


