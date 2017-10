Gemesha Thomas Memorial Service October 4, 2017

Gemesha Thomas memorial service will be held Saturday, October 07, 2017.

Visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for everyone. 3:35 p.m. will be time for spoken reflection from family, friends and school personnel.

Services held at the Duane Harvey Funeral Home, 9100 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.

Time will be allowed for expressions through the arts.

Directly after service, family and friends will meet across from the family home.