Gene Willis DeVaux, 80, of Greenwood, MO, passed away February 15, 2018. Gene was born on October 22, 1937. He was the last of his mother’s seven children. He had three brothers, Lewis, Melvin, and Alfred and a beautiful sister Francis.





His three brothers all served in the military, two during WWII and one shortly after the war ended. Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959.





He later attended UMKC college and received an degree in Economics.





Gene began working at General Motors in 1958 and then worked at Delco. In 1961, while working for GM, mutual friends set Gene and his wife up on a blind date. Gene called her every day during his lunch period until they finally met on January 23rd . By that time he knew her very well from the phone conversations and fell in love with her at first sight. They married on June 24, 1961. Gene and Sandy had a beautiful baby daughter. Two years later, they had a son.





In August he was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and had to leave to serve in South Carolina. He served at Richards-Gebaur AFB in Grandview for the rest of his enlistment.





After his discharge from active duty, he returned to work at General Motors and retired from General Motors after 38 years with the company in 1988.





He wrote opinion columns for the Lee’s Summit Journal starting in late 2000 after a heart surgery. Then later for the Lee's Summit Tribune until just recently.





Gene gave speeches and participated in panels concerning the Social Security program. He was political activist who worked for those who truly believed in.





Gene leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Sandra DeVaux; daughter Angela Bost (Joseph); son Gene R. DeVaux (Amanda); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, February 19 and services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday February 20 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Village Hospice.