Home » Obituaries » George Wayne Moore

George Wayne Moore

August 21, 2017

George Wayne Moore, 63, passed away August 20,2017 at his home in Lee’s Summit, MO. 

Visitation will be Saturday August 26, Langsford Funeral Home,115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, from 11-1 p.m., and service at 1 p.m. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice.

George was born August 24, 1953 in Parsons, KS. He graduated from Ruskin High in 1973, was a welder by trade and retired from Fike Corp in 2012. George loved to fish and go to the lake with family and friends. He had a gift of making people laugh and smile with a personality and sense of humor that people were drawn to. He will be missed dearly. 

George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Moore; two brothers, James Lee and Brian David. 

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Lisa (Jaime) Scheker; granddaughter, Hailey; 3 brothers, Thomas Moore, Kenneth Moore, and Raymore Moore; 8 sisters, Carolyn Reynolds, Mary Falbo, Janice Whitman, Ruth Gardner, Adrian Britt, Shirley McCormack, Lynn Baldwin, and Irene Bradmon; 10 nephews; 12 nieces; 2 great-nephews; and 1 great-niece. 

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.



