Gilbert George Pesch went to be with the Lord September 29, 2017.

He was born October 21, 1930 to Dora Reinke and William Frank Pesch in Waltham, Minnesota.

He served in the U. S. Air Force 1951 to 1955. He retired from TWA in 1992. He married Carol Blankenship in 1958. He married Phyllis Kilpatrick Falk in 1993.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Pesch; son, Joseph Pesch; and brother, James Pesch (Marcia); stepdaughter, Deborah Masoner Clark; and stepson, Frederick Falk. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Florence Blinderman, Dorothy Thole, and Delores Hahold; brothers, Glenn, Clarence and Norman Pesch; and stepson, Edward Falk. He was a member of the River Church Family, Raytown, MO.

Services will be Wednesday, October 4, at 2pm at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO. Conducted by Rev. John Crane, pastor of Evangelistic Center Church, KCMO.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd Street Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700