Hazel Ione Overholt

August 9, 2017

Hazel Ione Overholt "Ione" passed away peacefully in her home August 3, 2017. Ione was dearly loved by her children, Kathy Clifford, Sue Rosner, Robert Franz, Ethel Bersuch, and Dolores Lowrance, and her step-children, Pat Overholt, Jo Overholt, and Kathy Lewis. 

Ione was born in Britt, IA, in 1940. She is preceded in death by her mother, Clara Winkler, and brother and sister. She is survived by her husband, Vern Overholt; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family who will miss her deeply. 

She had many loyal and caring friends who will always remember and love her. Ione was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She was loving, kind, and giving. Spending time with family was important to her. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. 

She will be laid to rest with her first husband of 43 years, Robert Franz, at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Graveside service only at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 1. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be sent to her church, Abundant Life 304 SW Persels Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. 

Arr.: Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.



