Paul P. Ceynowa passed away at age 93 under the compassionate care at the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, MN., on Sept. 15, 2017.





Paul was born Sept. 8, 1924 in Perham, MN the first son of Leon (Pike) and Lucy Ceynowa. He attended St. Henry’s School for eight years. Paul graduated from Perham High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the United State Marine Corps. After WWII Paul graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a Business Degree. Paul’s charming personality and quick wit lead him into a lifelong sales career. You could always find Paul as the Master of Ceremonies at his class reunions through the years.





Paul was married in Storm Lake Iowa in 1959 to Rosemary Larkin.





Paul is survived by his daughter Ann (Loren) Kirn, Lee’s Summit, MO, and son Peter Ceynowa, Lee’s Summit, MO, grandchildren Hannah (Thomas) Willauer, Jacob Kirn, Becca Kirn, & Judd Kirn all of Lee’s Summit, MO., Great grandchildren: Chase, Judd and Beau Willauer, Brother Mark (Ellen) Ceynowa of Perham, MN, and many nieces and nephews.





Preceding Paul in death were his parents Leon (Pike) and Lucy Ceynowa, his brother Don (Arlene) Ceynowa.





Paul enjoyed summer and winter fishing (especially spearing) and made many trips to Little Pine and Ottertail Lake.





He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Detroit Lakes, MN and the Marine Corps League in Park Rapids, MN. Paul gave many talks at the ITOW Museum in Perham regarding his Iwo Jima experiences. He also was part of a group of Veterans that would meet regularly at the museum to share their experiences during and after the war. It was an outlet for the Veterans to deal with their memories. Most of the Veterans were from the Vietnam War.





Sgt. Paul Ceynowa was a forward observer for a battery of 81 mm mortars. He landed on Iwo Jima at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1945 on Green Beach #1 with B Company, 1st Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment, 5th Marine Division. This was the first wave of Marines to land on Green Beach #1 and this landing beach was the closest to Mount Suribachi. Paul was one of eleven Marines out of his company of 209 Marines that walked off Iwo Jima without a scratch.





Sgt. Ceynowa was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. Paul was so proud to have served with the 28th Marines. Semper FI !





Interment and all military services will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy 13, Higginsville, MO, Friday September 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.





In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 234 2nd Ave SW, Perham, MN 56573 and St. Henry’s Area School, 253 2nd St SW, Perham, MN 56573.