It is with great sadness that the family of Jacob Skowronski announces his passing after his life was taken from him on Sunday February 4, 2018 at the age of 25.





Jacob was born on February 10, 1992 and grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Jacob was a 2010 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School with many honors and achievements, and continued his education at the University of Missouri while also working at the MU Research Reactor.





He was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and passionate about math, science, debate, and nature. He enjoyed playing many sports growing up, but his passion was music—playing, writing, and creating music of all genres.





Jacob had many interests and special gifts, but above all he appreciated the beauty in everything, and was filled with extraordinary kindness and compassion for his family and friends.





He will be forever remembered by his parents John and Michele Skowronski, his sister Heather (Chris) Taylor, grandparents John Skowronski, Diane LeValley, and Richard LeValley. Aunts and Uncles Jacquie (Chris) Clark, Kirk (Angela) LeValley, Sheri (Rick) Nichols, and Kristy (Chad) Surratt.





He will also be forever remembered by numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephew. Leila, Stella, and Harrison Taylor, Josh and Justin Clark, Chris LeValley, Kayla Hamline, Ricky, Maegan, Blake, Ryan, Kingston, and Khloe Nichols, Joey, Alexa, and Jackson Surratt.





He is preceded in death by his grandmother Elaine Skowronski.





Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday February 13th 11:30am at The Summit Church/Lee’s Summit United Methodist (Downtown Campus) at 114 SE Douglas St. Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, with services to follow at 1:00pm.





In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at PO Box 62596 Baltimore, MD 21264-2596 or by phone at (888)999-6264 are greatly appreciated.