The family of James Robert “Bob” Bradford, 82 of Lee’s Summit, MO announce his passing on January 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.





Bob was born May 3, 1934 in Clinton, MO to Robert Wm and Thelma Odessa (Myers) Bradford. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and made his living primarily in sales.





He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Shirley Ann (Manlove) Bradford.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Paula; son, Doug Bradford(Robin)of Greenwood; daughters, Michele Hickok and Kristie Yearout (Alan) all of Lee’s Summit; son Mark Bradford (Trish) of Lawrence, KS;brother, Fred Bradford (Elaine) of Kansas City, MO; sister, Linda Flack (Don) of Gardner KS;brother in law, Bob Beaver (Charlotte) of Centerville, GA; sister in law, Kaye Gurthet (Morgan)of Tulsa, OK.





Bob was a loving grandfather and very active in the lives of his 11 grandchildren; Justin, Jeremiah, Janeen, Josh, Matthew, Alaina, Zachary, Raven, Rayce, Thor and Sasha and 17 great grand children.





He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bob had his private pilot’s license and he built a Cessna 150 with a buddy in his retirement years. Bob bowled on a league in Lee’s Summit for over 50 years, many of those years with his son and son in law. He bowled on a “Unified” Special Olympics team with a grandson. He and his wife square danced for many years and held a variety of offices at the local and state levels.





A “Celebration of Life” service will be held Monday, January 23,2017 at the Community of Christ Church,1101 NE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO from 2-5 p.m.





In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Bob’s name to the American Liver Foundation or Special Olympics of MO.





Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd Street Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700



