Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Jeffrey D. Creager

Jeffrey D. Creager

Jeffrey D. Creager

January 13, 2017

Jeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966. 

On January 5th, 2017 God called him home. 

He is survived and eternally missed by his parents, David and Sharon Creager, his sister Holly Lafosse, two brothers Jody and Jason Creager, nieces, nephews, and too many other lives touched than could be listed. 

Services will be January 18th at Abundant Life, 414 SW Persels in Lee’s Summit, MO.  Visitation will begin at 10AM, followed by services at 11AM.  Burial will be in Wills Cemetery, Peculiar, MO.  

Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234


