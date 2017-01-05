Jeffrey D. Creager





Jeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966.





On January 5th, 2017 God called him home.





He is survived and eternally missed by his parents, David and Sharon Creager, his sister Holly Lafosse, two brothers Jody and Jason Creager, nieces, nephews, and too many other lives touched than could be listed.





Services will be January 18th at Abundant Life, 414 SW Persels in Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation will begin at 10AM, followed by services at 11AM. Burial will be in Wills Cemetery, Peculiar, MO.





Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234