Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Obituaries

Joel I. Seigel

Joel I. Seigel

August 21, 2017

Joel I. Siegel, MD, age 80, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on August 20, 2017.  

Joel was born on June 24, 1937 to Charles and Frances Siegel in Brooklyn, New York. He began his medical career in New York, but moved to California where he retired in 2009, primarily working as a gastroenterologist at O’Connor Hospital. The legacy he left behind there was that of a generous and caring individual, with an impact that still reaches those who continue to work at O’Connor. When he had the time, he loved to read, often up to 5 hours a day and covering a variety of topics.  

Joel was preceded in death by parents and his brother, William Siegel, MD. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Siegel; his step-children: Jacque Vereecke and Juliet Canha; and his step-grandchildren: Alyssa Hammond, Nate Canha, Simeon Canha, Danya Grajer, Danny McLucas, and Kaytee McLucas. 

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24th at 1:30 pm at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 S Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. Interment will follow in Longview Cemetery. Memorial Donations are suggested to the Vision Research Foundation, 2310 Holmes St, #6, Kansas City, MO 64108. 


