John Charles Graham, Sr

October 3, 2017

John C. Graham, Sr, 89, longtime businessman and civic leader in Lee’s Summit, Mo., died peacefully in his sleep at the John Knox Village Care Center, Sunday, October 1, 2017.





John was born July 29, 1928, in Philadelphia, PA. to Lily and John Graham, who both immigrated from Ireland to become proud U.S. citizens. John married the love of his life, Sally Gay Lewis on September 17, 1955 in Richmond, MO and she survives him in Lee’s Summit at John Knox Village.





John and Sally have nine sons, eighteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; son Scott (Edie) and their son Matt; John, Jr. and children Ryan and Megan; Andy (Nancy) and children Jack, Michael and Katherine; Bruce (Joy) and children Brandon, John and Joseph; Brian (Brenda) and children Claire, Lucy and Henry; Doug and children Tiffany and Sarah; Don (Jennifer) and children Austin and Thomas; David; Michael and children James and Lily.





In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers he regretted never having the opportunity to know as both died in childbirth.





John enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 16 and proudly served his country during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations. He more than once mentioned his appreciation of Harry Truman for ending the war that took the lives of so many of his generation.





After his military service, he enrolled at Penn State University graduating from the College of Agriculture in 1953.





John moved to Kansas City upon graduation from Penn State to accept his first job with Swift and Co. During his 17 years at Swift, he rose to be their Head Cattle Buyer at the Kansas City Stockyards.





John then joined IBP to embark on another 17 years there as their cattle buyer in rural Missouri. During his 34+ years in the cattle business he made many dear friends too numerous to mention.





On October 31, 1984, John and four other friends filed the application to found the First National Bank of Lee’s Summit where he continued to serve on the Board of Directors until 2004.





John was passionately committed to Lee’s Summit civic causes, where he served in leadership positions for more than a quarter century, including Chair of the 21st Century Strategic Plan, Chair of the Railroad Depot Restoration committee, Chair of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Optimist Club, Lee’s Summit Housing Authority board, Jackson County legislator representing Lee’s Summit and Metropolitan Community College board.

John was often recognized for his exemplary career including the Truman Heartland Citizen of the Year Award in 1998, the Distinguished Animal Science Alumnus Award from Penn State in 2003 and the Penn State University, College of Agricultural Science, Outstanding Alumni Award for 2011.





John and Sally have worshiped at the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit for 52 years. He will be dearly missed.





The family would like to thank John’s doctors especially Dr. Stanley, Dr. McGhie, Dr. Alm and Dr. Ausmus who provided years of wonderful care especially very recently. Special thanks to Dr. Muehlebach who performed his cardiac bypass surgery nearly 20 years ago. Also, Dr. Capling and the wonderful staff at DaVita who provided life extending dialysis hold a special place in our hearts.





The family greatly appreciates the wonderful around the clock care John received at the John Knox Village Care Center during his final months.





The comfort provided by Reverend Michael McCall during the last months of John’s life was truly a gift and blessing from God.





Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 9, at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit.





Interment will be at the Lee’s Summit Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Lee’s Summit VFW Post where John was a member for many years.





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in the name of John C. Graham, Sr.



