Jon Atkinson Kreker, 86, of Chandler, Arizona and former resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on January 4th, 2018 in Chandler, Arizona.





Jon Atkinson Kreker was born in Charleston, Illinois, the son of Helen Atkinson Kreker and George F. Kreker on January 29, 1931.





He grew up in Decatur, Illinois graduating from Decatur High School. He was a graduate of Millikin University and the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. He married Jacqueline Davis Kreker on October 10, 1953, in Decatur, Illinois.





He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He and Jackie moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he worked in management for Western Electric/AT&T for 32 years.





He was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit. He served as President of the Lee’s Summit Community Hospital Board, and served on the Lee’s Summit Hospital Foundation Board and the inaugural John Calvin Manner Board.





He was awarded the Distinguished Legislative Service Award by the Missouri Hospital Association. He helped to establish the Metropolitan Community College in Lee’s Summit, served on the Shepard Center Founding Committee in Lee’s Summit and as a Lighthouse Board Member.





A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 7th at the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with the Reverend Michael McCall officiating.





Jon is preceded in death by his mother Helen Atkinson Kreker and father George F. Kreker.





Jon is survived by his wife Jacqueline Kreker, daughter Jeannine Kreker Watanabe, son- in-law Masayo Watanabe, and grandchildren Joe and Mika Watanabe.





Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit or the Jacqueline Davis Kreker Scholarship at Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois (www.millikin.edu/give).