Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Kathleen (Kimbrell) Little

Kathleen (Kimbrell) Little

Kathleen (Kimbrell) Little

January 13, 2018

Kathleen (Kimbrell) Little passed away December 28, 2017 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Agnes Kimbrell, and husband Cecil (Bruce) Little. 

Surviving her is her sister Patty Bunch; her children, Russell (Scott) Little, Pamela Munyon, and Terrence Little; close family friend (daughter) Kim Thein; grandchild Sheila Huseman (husband Trevor); and two great-grandchildren Aubrey and Greyson. 

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20th at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Overland Park, KS at 11:00am, visitation at 10:00am. Flowers are welcome. She will be laid to rest at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Centennial, CO. 

Kathleen was raised in Hot Springs, AR. She attended Stephens College, the University of Arkansas, and Blackburn College, where she earned her teaching degree. 

In 1955, she married Cecil (Bruce) Little whom she loved and cherished for over 60 years. She enjoyed being actively involved with her church family. 

While living in Lee’s Summit, she was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, and, more recently, attended Summit Woods Baptist Church with her daughter. 

She loved spending time with her family and friends, studying God’s word, reading, and spending time in the sunshine.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.



