Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris

Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris

Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris

September 28, 2017

Ms. Kimberly Lynne Harris, 31, of Raytown, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017. 

A visitation was held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter.

Kimberly, “Kimmie” (as her family called her), was born on July 31, 1986 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and Jo Herndon Vo-Tech for cosmetology in 2005. She was a Girl Scout and earned a silver award for her work with the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter. While in high school, she was in competitive cheerleading and joined the Lee’s Summit Flag Squad.

She liked to travel, working on cars, dancing, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, powder puff cheerleading, camping, horseback riding, going to Disney World and being in the mountains in Colorado. She liked music, singing, and playing the violin. Kimberly loved going on Disney Cruises, but she loved her family gatherings the most.

Kimberly is survived by her mom, Cynthia Faut; father, Jerry J. Harris and wife Cheryl; sister, Stephanie Harris and husband Mark Menefee; maternal grandmother, Faye Franklin; cousins, Heather Franklin, Cody Carwile, Jeff (Amanda) Lauderback & family, and Stacey (Eric) Schraeder & family; uncles, Doug Franklin and Mike Franklin; friend, Debbie Aiman; aunt, Rosemary Lauderback; step-sister, Deena Roedel; step-grandmother, Dee Anna Finley; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, James Franklin; and paternal grandparents, Velma Rose and Cecil Harris.

Kimberly Lynne Harris, we love you forever more. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your beauty, love, and laughter.



