Lawrence Howell Hudson went to be with his Lord at 7:25 p.m. on December 27, 2016 at Holden Manor in Holden, MO.

Lawrence was born November 13, 1931 in Hollywood, CA to Lewis Harrison Hudson and Irene Foster Hudson. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, grandfather Albert Henry Woolsey, grandmother Mary Eliza Woolsey, aunt Rose Vancamp, uncle John Elroy Vancamp, grandfather William Pinkney Hudson, grandmother Myrtle Hudson, uncle Bill Vernon Hudson, brothers Ivan Foster Hudson and nephew Steven Patrick Hudson.





Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife Irma Jean Hudson, three sons, Duane Dean, Victor Vernon and his wife Teresa, Jeffrey Jason and his wife Sarah Hudson, brothers Hugh Wilber and Leroy Lewis Hudson, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, ten step great grandchildren, many nieces, many nephews and a sister in law Martha Hudson.

Lawrence and Irma Jean were married August 17, 1957. They were always together. They met in Bronaugh, MO, where he taught and preached at the Baptist Church.





They settled in Lee’s Summit, MO where he attended, taught classes and preached at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church for many years. He taught Junior High and High School in the Math and Science Departments there for 28 years.

Lawrence started his educational journey in Herman Beach, CA. His family then moved to Arkadelphia, AR. While there, he went into the ROTC and was awarded the Government Marksman Award. He was the first to earn the Adjutant General Shooting Award. He was a member of many organizations such as Future Farmers of America, National Rifle Association, Cadet Corps Alpha Chi Honorary National Society, Kappa Delta National Education Society, G2 Second Battalion 23 Regiment, Disabled American Veterans, St. Joseph Indian School Saint Libra and Boys Town. He worked as a Leader and Scout Master for 20 years.

Lawrence attended Arizona State University as well as El Paso Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Henderson State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education. He received his Masters Degree of Arts in Education from Washington University in St. Louis.





Lawrence served in the Army, spent two years in Korea and was a Captain in the Reserves for nine years. He liked planes of all kinds and was able to fly home in one of his favorites, a Lockhead Super G Constellation. His favorite car was a new 1955 hard top Mercury.

Every summer he would take the family all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. They collected rocks, minerals, crystals and he started a rock, mineral and jewelry club at school.





Lawrence was involved with and worked doing such a variety of different jobs. He was able to pass those experiences on to his grandchildren and thousands of others as well.





His family was his greatest joy and will be extremely missed by all his family and friends.

Visitation was held 6:00~8:00 p.m.,Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Park Lawn Funeral Home Funeral Service were held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery







Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234