LuCretia (Maisie) Rodenbaugh, 91, left this earth on April 30, 2017. Maisie was born to Walter and Martha (James) Seimears on July 15, 1925 in Elk County, Kansas.





The oldest of 14 children, Maisie worked for the Civil Service during WWII reconditioning spark plugs on B-17’s.





She married Fred Rodenbaugh and moved to Kansas City, Kansas in 1953 where she had her four children, Ron Rodenbaugh (Chris) of Raytown, Mo.; Don Rodenbaugh (Melanie) of Flemington, Mo.;, Earlene Stubbs (Walt) of Pittsburg, Mo.; and Freda Miller (Greg) of Cameron, Mo. In 1964 they moved to Lake Lotawana. Maisie also has 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.





Maisie was a member of the Rosie the Riveter Club, a charter and life member of the VFW Post 6272 Ladies Auxiliary of Lake Lotawana (of which she was the President for four years after initial installation and many times after that.). She was also 5th District President, and President of Jackson County Council VFW Auxiliary. She was also honored as Person of the Year by Jackson County Council, VFW, a member of MOCA Pup Tent #1 (which is by invite only), and elected Grand President to the state of Missouri (1999-2000) where she was the second runner-up for President of the Year out of five states.





She passed on her love of Bingo, cards, All My Children, crossword puzzles, and the National Enquirer. Most of all, however, she passed on her love for her family and any excuse to throw a party. She also loved Mickey Mouse, having quite a collection.





She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers, one son-in-law, one grandson, and one great-grandson.





Memorial service will be held at the Lee’s Summit VFW Post 5789, 329 SE Douglas, Lee’s Summit, Mo. on Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m. Memorial presentation by Ladies Auxiliary Mortary Team and Military Order of the Cooties.





Graveside services will take place on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Howard Cemetery in Howard, Kansas followed by a meeting at the Methodist Church of Severy, Kansas.