Marguerite Frances (Valenti) Murphy, age 59, of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (formerly of Lee's Summit, Missouri), passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017, one day before her 60th birthday, at University of California at San Diego Hospital, after a long battle with a rare form of abdominal (appendiceal) cancer. Because of the rare type of cancer that took her life, it was her wish to donate her body to medical science for research and the hope of finding a cure.

She was born September 22, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Carolyn and the late Joseph Valenti. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School with the Class of 1975. She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Donald Murphy, on the bridge at Unity Village Gardens on October 10, 1975. She worked and attended night school classes, earning a degree from Park College in Information Technology and Computer Security.

Marguerite worked at Bendix/Honeywell, Sprint, Marion Labs, and the Ross Perot Company which was sold to Dell Computers, where she continued to work actively as a virtual technician.

Marguerite is survived by her husband of 41 years, Brian D. Murphy; son, Samuel Adam Murphy of Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter and son-in-law, Caitlin Marie and Rahman Russell and their children, Jaida M.P. Murphy and DaShawn L.R. Russell of Independence, Missouri; her mother, Carolyn Valenti of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; sister, Jeanette Valenti of Liberty, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ervin Franz of Cleveland, Missouri and nieces, Jacqueline Hogeland and Constance Burgess, of North Kansas City, Missouri.