Marilyn Joyce Whitaker Lanpher passed away on February 22, 2018.





She was born on November 9, 1936 in Portageville, MO to Harlan and Mary Whitaker.





She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Kay Lanpher Schooley.





She is survived by her son Curt (Martha) Lanpher, her daughters LaTricia (Joe Dee) Beach, and Jill (Jim) Arnold, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.





She was a member of the Murray Road Church of Christ in Lee’s Summit, MO and a prior member of the Water Mill Church of Christ in Springfield, MO. She graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in elementary education and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority.





She loved the Lord, her cat Patches, scrapbooking, butterflies and birds, growing flowers, playing tennis and playing board games with friends.