Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Marilyn Ruth Stuerke

Marilyn Ruth Stuerke

April 24, 2017

Marilyn Ruth Stuerke COLUMBIA, SC - Marilyn Ruth Stuerke, formerly of Lee’s Summit, passed away on Sunday, April 23 2017, in Columbia, SC. 

She was born in Kansas City, MO on July 20, 1927 to Harry and Ruth Garrison. In 1949 she married Wilbur Stuerke in Kansas City, MO. 

They owned and operated Howdy’s Restaurant and Lounge in Lee’s Summit, MO, and the Sunset Motel in Sedalia, MO. They retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in Laurie, MO and Alamo, TX. 

She is survived by daughter, Vicki Neville of Winder, GA, son, Steve Stuerke of West Columbia, SC, son, Scot (Jennifer) Stuerke of Lee’s Summit, MO, eight grandchildren, Jeff Wissman, Doug Neville, Sara (Eric) Hollar, Jill (Justin) Munn, Brad Neville, Laura Stuerke, and Hannah Stuerke, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her stepmother, Lucille Garrison, a daughter, Susan L. Wissman, and a granddaughter Kelley Neville. 

A private celebration of life will be held by family members this summer at the Lake of the Ozarks. 

The family suggests memorial contributions to The Macula Vision Research Foundation, 100 Front Street, Suite 300, West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2894



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,344
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,748
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 1,242
DICK’S Sporting Goods to Host Grand Opening
Page Views: 649
Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street
Page Views: 621
Questions Google Fiber Posed at Council
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Gov. Nixon Appoints Bill Kenney To The Public Service Commission
Gov. Nixon Appoints Bill Kenney To The Public Service Commission
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio