Marilyn Ruth Stuerke COLUMBIA, SC - Marilyn Ruth Stuerke, formerly of Lee’s Summit, passed away on Sunday, April 23 2017, in Columbia, SC.





She was born in Kansas City, MO on July 20, 1927 to Harry and Ruth Garrison. In 1949 she married Wilbur Stuerke in Kansas City, MO.





They owned and operated Howdy’s Restaurant and Lounge in Lee’s Summit, MO, and the Sunset Motel in Sedalia, MO. They retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in Laurie, MO and Alamo, TX.





She is survived by daughter, Vicki Neville of Winder, GA, son, Steve Stuerke of West Columbia, SC, son, Scot (Jennifer) Stuerke of Lee’s Summit, MO, eight grandchildren, Jeff Wissman, Doug Neville, Sara (Eric) Hollar, Jill (Justin) Munn, Brad Neville, Laura Stuerke, and Hannah Stuerke, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her stepmother, Lucille Garrison, a daughter, Susan L. Wissman, and a granddaughter Kelley Neville.





A private celebration of life will be held by family members this summer at the Lake of the Ozarks.





The family suggests memorial contributions to The Macula Vision Research Foundation, 100 Front Street, Suite 300, West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2894