Marlene Marie Laemmli, 85, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Foxwood Springs Care Center in Raymore, Missouri.





Marlene was born on March 29th, 1932 to Melba Knost. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri in 1950.





She was united in marriage to Carl Henry Laemmli, Jr. in 1953. She was devoted to caring for her husband and three sons. She enjoyed creating art in many different mediums including painting, pottery, jewelry, and floral design.





Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; mother, Melba Knost; and sister, Yvonne Havey.





She is survived by her sons, Mark Laemmli and wife Michelle, Craig Laemmli and wife Carole, and Scott Laemmli; her two wonderful grandchildren, Kyle Laemmli and Sarah Laemmli; and her beautiful great grandchild, Harper Laemmli.





Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.





She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Carl Henry Laemmli, Jr. in a private ceremony at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.





Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3RD St. Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700