Martha Anne Stockard, a native of Lee’s Summit Mo and resident of Cherryfield, Maine, passed away September 3rd, 2017.





Martha was born on March 30th, 1955, in North Carolina, but her heart belonged to Maine, where she spent summers most of her life.





A graduate of Northeast Missouri State University, the majority of Martha’s career involved the travel industry, working for Frontier Airlines, the Maritz Travel Agency, and then American Express Travel in Washington D.C. She used these connections to explore the world extensively.





Martha permanently relocated to Maine 12 years ago, working at the Beach Cliff Sardine Factory until its closing, then Hannaford Grocery in Ellsworth, Maine. Her cat Halley (Hallelujah) was her cherished companion.





Martha is survived by a brother, David Stockard and sister-in-law Abigail, and nephews, Kevin (Molly), Bradley and Joel.





Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Kenneth Stockard, (Lee’s Summit).





Family Memorial Service at a future date.