Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Mary Lee Humphrey

Mary Lee Humphrey

May 2, 2017

Mary Lee Humphrey, longtime resident of Lee’s Summit, passed away November 15th, 2016 at the age of 94 in Amery, Wisconsin. 

Mary Lee was cremated and buried next to her husband, Charles. Mary Lee was born on May 26, 1922 in Mound City, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Elbert Pence Sr., two brothers, Philip and Elbert Pence Jr., and two sons, Philip and Mark Humphrey. 

She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Howard of Ankeny, Iowa, and her son, Michael Humphrey of Springfield, Mo. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. 

Mary Lee will be remembered for her service with Lee’s Summit Social Services and the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church. 

The family would suggest donations to Lee’s Summit Social Services as well as The Alzheimer Foundation.


