Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Mary Lou Dolan

February 3, 2018

Mary Lou Dolan, 77, of Lauderhill/Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away January 21, 2018 at 4:35pm. She wasn't alone or in any pain.

Predeceased by her husband, GYSGT Robert J. Dolan USMC retired, and her brother, Alan Dorman.  Survived by sons Nathaniel Joseph and Brian Robert of Fort Lauderdale; brothers Robert Dorman of Bethlehem, PA, and Nathaniel Dorman of Hollywood, FL; cousins Jennie and Richard of Philadelphia PA, and Mary MacLean of Vero Beach; 9 loving grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mary Lou/Nana Dolan was loved by many and will be missed by all.  The world just lost one of its good ones.  

Visitation:  Saturday February 3, 2018, 9am; followed by Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 6200 John Horan Terrace, Tamarac, FL 33321.  Final Internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.  Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021    954-989-8220     Please    sign    the    online    register    book    at   www.landmarkfuneralhome.com.


