Mary Lou (Louise) Collette slipped away quietly in the early hours of November 16, 2016. She has an appointment with her savior and is looking forward to being reunited with her husband Robert Louis Collette who preceded her in death in 1963.





Mary Lou was born September 6, 1921 in Buffalo New York to Robert & Hannah Campbell.

She attended nursing school and enlisted in the Army where she was stationed in the Philippines where she met her future husband Robert Louis Collette, an Air Force officer.





She loved adventure and travel and as luck would have it, they traveled the world together, from California to Lancashire, England, Ramstein Germany to the beaches of Italy. Later in life Mary Lou traveled to Spain and Australia and many locations in the US for her birdwatching.





They are survived by 4 children, all married and some with grandchildren: Robert Campbell (& Noriko), Mary Kathryn (& Paul Parker), William Douglas (& Patricia) and their children Hannah, Joshua, Laticia & Michael, Bruce Wayne (& Marianni.) and their children Brendan and Jacob.

A visitation was held at her former home at 5th and Main in Greenwood on Monday, November 21, from 4 to 7pm. She joined her husband Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a small family ceremony.





On May 20th, Mary Lou Collette will receive the honor guard salute at the gravesite in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, at 1:00 p.m. The gravesite is located on Biddle Road just North of North road on the base in Leavenworth Kansas.