Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Suske

Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Suske

Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Suske

August 31, 2017

Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Suske was born September 21, 1936, to Gilbert and Violet Trombley Anderson in Mount Clemens, Michigan. 

Her father died when she was five years old. Her mother raised her at a time when working women were unusual. 

Following her high school graduation, she moved into an apartment with friends and had many adventures. One adventure was a blind date with Joe E. Suske, who turned her life on end. They were married on October 19, 1957. To this union, three children were born: Sharon Suske, Bradley Suske, and Carol Suske Hunt. 

Nancy and Joe had many exciting adventures traveling all over the world and living in interesting locations like California and Hawaii. Nancy was a businesswoman and served as an administrative assistant before that was even a term. 

Her children, Sharon, Brad and Deborah, and Carol survive Nancy as well as her grandchildren: Joe, Taylor, Edward, Amy, Fletcher, and Isabella, and six great grandchildren. Her best friend and companion, Mabel, also survives Nancy. 

She was active in her church, with the Red Hat Ladies, and bridge and book clubs across Lee’s Summit and Orange Beach, Alabama where she spent her winters. Many friends and her family will miss Nancy. Nancy would want you to know that she was a “feisty old broad”. 

A graveside service will be held at Lee’s Summit Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Martin Luther Lutheran Church (1200 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, with fellowship to follow. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Good Meal of Lee’s Summit, Martin Luther Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or Wayside Waifs of Kansas City. 

(Arr.: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 S.W. 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, 816-527-3700.)



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,262
ALDI to Reopen in Lee's Summit
Page Views: 2,289
A Raytown Man Dies after Suffering a Medical Emergency While Driving
Page Views: 1,971
Remembering the Sacrifice of a Beloved Brother, and Slain Police Officer 
Page Views: 1,501
Shawn Henry Rath
Page Views: 1,435
Missouri Activates Blue Alert System
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lone Jack Mule Basketball this Week
Lone Jack Mule Basketball this Week
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio