Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Suske was born September 21, 1936, to Gilbert and Violet Trombley Anderson in Mount Clemens, Michigan.





Her father died when she was five years old. Her mother raised her at a time when working women were unusual.





Following her high school graduation, she moved into an apartment with friends and had many adventures. One adventure was a blind date with Joe E. Suske, who turned her life on end. They were married on October 19, 1957. To this union, three children were born: Sharon Suske, Bradley Suske, and Carol Suske Hunt.





Nancy and Joe had many exciting adventures traveling all over the world and living in interesting locations like California and Hawaii. Nancy was a businesswoman and served as an administrative assistant before that was even a term.





Her children, Sharon, Brad and Deborah, and Carol survive Nancy as well as her grandchildren: Joe, Taylor, Edward, Amy, Fletcher, and Isabella, and six great grandchildren. Her best friend and companion, Mabel, also survives Nancy.





She was active in her church, with the Red Hat Ladies, and bridge and book clubs across Lee’s Summit and Orange Beach, Alabama where she spent her winters. Many friends and her family will miss Nancy. Nancy would want you to know that she was a “feisty old broad”.





A graveside service will be held at Lee’s Summit Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Martin Luther Lutheran Church (1200 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, with fellowship to follow.





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Good Meal of Lee’s Summit, Martin Luther Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.





(Arr.: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 S.W. 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, 816-527-3700.)