Patricia Ann Pickard, 74, Lee’s Summit, MO passed away February 13, 2017.





Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or American Heart Association.

Pat was born August 20, 1942 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of David L and Mary Frances (Randazzo) Hooper. She had worked as a purchasing agent for GSA. She was a member of American Business Women’s Association and an active member of the Ladies Elks Lodge. Pat was an avid craft painter, and loved fishing and the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son David Pickard.





She is survived by her husband Fred Pickard, daughter Lynn Coke (Mark), granddaughter Anna Coke, sister Nancy Decker, two nieces, one nephew, and friends.