Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Patricia Ann Pickard

Patricia Ann Pickard

Patricia Ann Pickard

February 14, 2017

Patricia Ann Pickard, 74, Lee’s Summit, MO passed away February 13, 2017. 

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or American Heart Association.
   
Pat was born August 20, 1942 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of David L and Mary Frances (Randazzo) Hooper. She had worked as a purchasing agent for GSA. She was a member of American Business Women’s Association and an active member of the Ladies Elks Lodge. Pat was an avid craft painter, and loved fishing and the casino.
   
She was preceded in death by her parents and son David Pickard. 

She is survived by her husband Fred Pickard, daughter Lynn Coke (Mark), granddaughter Anna Coke, sister Nancy Decker, two nieces, one nephew, and friends.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 803
Planning Commission Members Question Rendering
Page Views: 595
Council Approves Industrial Development Bonds for Village at View High Project
Page Views: 306
Man’s Life Saved by Patron and Employees at Legacy Park Community Center
Page Views: 300
Lake Lotawana Residents Turn Out to Weigh Policing Proposals
Page Views: 291
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: American Culture and Abortion Part 1: Legal doesn’t make it Moral
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back Is Largest Yet
Lee’s Summit Drug Take-Back Is Largest Yet
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio